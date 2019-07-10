James W. Bokhart, 89, of St. Joseph died July 8, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Erna Brandt, 87, of St. Joseph died July 9, 2019. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Jacquelyn “Jackie” J. Garlanger, 81, of St. Joseph died July 7, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Veronica “Vera” Harrison, 89, formerly of Watervliet died July 2, 2019, at Harvest Home in Berrien Springs. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Nicholas “Mingo” Johnson, 52, of Dowagiac died July 7, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Iva J. Penley, 74, of Baroda died July 4, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Wager Family Funerals, Pobocik Chapel, Three Oaks, 756-3831.