Vera L. Anderson, 87, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 925-9761.
William Biek, 66, of Niles died Oct. 1, 2019, at Chalet of Niles. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Patricia K. Brown, 87, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Rosemary Jaicks Flinn, 89, of Lakeside died Oct. 1, 2019. Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, 756-3831.
Adam C. Krumroy, 42, of Galien died Oct. 1, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Nancy J. McCall, 66, of Berrien Springs died Sept. 30, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
William C. McFadden, 83, of Watervliet died Sept. 29, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Janet L. McLauchlin, 81, formerly of Berrien Springs died Sept. 30, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Kouts, Ind. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Christopher D. Olson, 44, of Berrien Springs died Sept. 30, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Kiwoa D. Whitfield, 44, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 25, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.