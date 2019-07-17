Karen Elizabeth Backus, 76, of New Troy died July 12, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Tony Bright, 45, of Niles died July 14, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Andrew E. Erwin, 35, of Bethalto, Ill., formerly of St. Joseph died July 13, 2019, at home. Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, Ill., (618) 288-9500.
Jean T. Hatch, 100, of Downers Grove, Ill., formerly of St. Joseph died July 16, 2019. Modell Funeral Home, Darien, Ill., (630) 852-3595.
Mickey J. Hutchison, 77, of Niles died July 15, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Leona A. Skopec, 88, of Baroda died July 15, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Paul F. Thielen, 79, of Baroda died July 14, 2019. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Mary L. Ziemke, 81, of Stevensville died July 15, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.