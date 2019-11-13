Michael W. Allard, 54, of Gepp, Ark., formerly of Watervliet died Nov. 10, 2019, at home. Doty Family Funeral Service, Salem, Ark., (870) 895-2501.
Nancy Dame-DeRossi, 76, of Buchanan died Nov. 11, 2019. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Sharon R. (Nuechterlein) Moore, 75, of Amherst, N.H., formerly of St. Joseph died Nov. 6, 2019, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, N.H. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Ruth M. Shell, 95, of Niles died Nov. 11, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Lisa A. Smith, 55, of Benton Harbor died Oct. 31, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Doris E. Walton, 89, of Berrien Springs died Nov. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Heritage Chapel and Cremation Services, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.