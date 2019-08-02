Dorothy Loretta Mabry Cope, 100, of Baroda died July 31, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph. Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
William Dumond, 91, of Niles died Aug. 1, 2019, at Riveridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Niles. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Alexis McIntosh, 8 months, of Benton Harbor died July 27, 2019, at home. Fairplain Chapel, Florin Funeral Service, Benton Harbor, 926-7222.
Barbara Marie Simko, 58, of Berrien Center died July 31, 2019. Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.
James Williams, 69, of Paw Paw died Aug 1, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.