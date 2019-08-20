Death notices
Linda F. Brown, 52, of Georgia, formerly of Benton Harbor died Aug. 13, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, Niles. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
William R. DeBusk, 77, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 16, 2019, at Royalton Manor, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Richard V. Derhammer Sr., 92, of Mattawan died Aug. 17, 2019, in Mattawan. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Homes, Paw Paw, 657-3870.
Lois C. Litchford, 90, of Kalamazoo, formerly of St. Joseph died Aug. 19, 2019, in Plainwell, Mich. Betzler LIfe Story Funeral Home, Kalamazoo, 375-2900.
Norma McCraner, 70, of Dowagiac died Aug. 17, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Gitta Muller, 82, of St. Joseph died Aug. 19, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation ervices, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Frances E. “Fran” Porter, 97, of Berrien Springs died Aug. 16, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Lila M. Roethel, 92, of St. Joseph died Aug. 19, 2019, at The Willows, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Larry Stephens, 81, of Niles died Aug. 18, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Maxine (Janes) Van Eenam, 89, formerly of Galien died Aug. 18, 2019. Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, 756-3831.
Floyd Weber, 99, of Bainbridge Township died Aug. 19, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.