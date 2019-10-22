Richard H. Canard, 68, of Decatur died Oct. 20, 2019, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Richard C. Carlson, 81, of Newnan, Ga., formerly of St. Joseph died Oct. 18, 2019. Georgia Funeral Care, Acworth, Ga., (678) 574-3016.
Erick O. Fisher II, 20, of Benton Harbor died Oct. 15, 2019, in North Richland Hills, Texas. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Siera K. (Haines) Klees, 29, of Niles died Oct. 20, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Mawanda Moore, 48, of Benton Harbor died Oct. 18, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Patrick H. Pelletier, 47, of Coloma died Oct. 18, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Dorthia M. (Scott) Thompson, 81, of New Buffalo died Oct. 20, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Irene E. Tumino, 90, of Bridgman died Oct. 18, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3181.
Richard A. Weber, 96, died Oct. 20, 2019, in South Haven. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.