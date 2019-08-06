Jason A. Clark, 41, of Dowagiac died Aug. 3, 2019. Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Tonia L. Clark, 49, of Dowagiac died Aug. 3, 2019. Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Theresa Galus-Day, 84, of Baroda died Aug. 4, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Jeanette H. Hendrix, 90, of St. Joseph died Aug. 4, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Yvonne J. Merle, 93, of Bridgman died Aug. 5, 2019, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Peter C. Troost, 83, of South Bend, Ind., and Deerfield Beach, Fla., died Aug. 3, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, South Bend, (574) 232-4857.
Iris Nudelman Vanderhoof, 86, formerly of Stevensville died Aug. 5, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.