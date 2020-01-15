Emma Jean Clinton, 78, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 11, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Ronnie DeShazer, 67, of Niles died Jan. 14, 2020. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Ronald Evans, 54, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 9, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
James E. Fuse, 77, formerly of Benton Harbor died Jan. 10, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Carol Houser, 89, of Niles, formerly of Kalamazoo died Jan. 13, 2020. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Raymond L. Jaggers, 86, of Syracuse, Ind., formerly of Benton Harbor died Jan. 13, 2020, at Courtyard Healthcare, Goshen, Ind. Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, Ind., (260) 894-4900.
Arlen L. Krook, 82, of Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly of Dowagiac died Jan. 12, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Merry Moore, 47, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 6, 2020. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Brandy M. Sutherland Newton, 42, of Covert died Jan. 11, 2020, at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Stephen “Louie” Scheid, 56, of St. Joseph died Jan. 6, 2020. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Adam R. Tepper, 36, formerly of St. Joseph and Mt. Pleasant, Pa., died Dec. 26, 2019, in Port Orange, Fla. Galore-Caruso Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, Pa., (724) 547-2410.
Shirley Ann Wills, 66, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 13, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.