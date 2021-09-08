Lois A. Arent, 86, of Coloma died Sept. 6, 2021, at West Woods of Niles. Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, 556-9450.

Albert S. Guzicki, 86, of Stevensville died Aug. 30, 2021. Starks & Menchinger Chapel, St. Joseph, 656-9450.