Gayalla J. Burchett, 84, of Escondido, Calif., formerly of Edwardsburg died Oct. 9, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Nancy Foster, 70, of Galien died Oct. 10, 2019, at home. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Terry Madison, 80, of Coloma died Oct. 8, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland, St. Joseph. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Elizabeth “Betty” C. Robinson, 88, of St. Joseph died Oct. 7, 2019. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Redmond Sage, 89, of Coloma died Oct. 8, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Joshua L. Sexton, 39, of New Buffalo died Oct. 3, 2019, at home. The Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Browney Shearer, 97, of Coloma died Oct 10, 2019, at The Whitcomb, St. Joseph. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Candyce L. “Candy” Taylor, 63, of St. Joseph died Oct. 9, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Ronnie J. Watson, 75, of Berrien Springs died Oct. 9, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.