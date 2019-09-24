Joanne H. Duncombe, 87, of Hartford died Sept. 23, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Frank A. Eldred, 92, of South Haven died Sept. 20, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Azalene “Asa” Fikes, 95, of St. Joseph died Sept. 22, 2019, at Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Pearl R. Glauser, 89, of Bethany Beach died Sept. 23, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Gregory Jones, 55, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 19, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Michael J. Plochocki, 73, of Covert died Sept. 22, 2019, at The Chalet of Niles. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Brenda J. (Hannon) Potter, 63, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 19, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funerals and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Charles Rasmussen, 87, of Berrien Springs died Sept. 23, 2019, at Jenny’s Place in Berrien Springs. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Otto Stanhiser Jr., 78, of Berrien Springs died Sept. 22, 2019. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Susan “Sue” Symonds, 62, of St. Joseph died Sept. 22, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.