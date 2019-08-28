Elsie L. Damaske, 93, formerly of St. Joseph died Aug. 27, 2019, at Pine Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Delores E. McLean, 74, of Three Oaks died Aug. 26, 2019. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Marianne R. Oldham, 70, of Hartford died Aug. 26, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Dennis M. Ott, 79, of Galien died Aug. 24, 2019, at home. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.