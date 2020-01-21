Thomacine J. Bartley, 82, of Hutchinson, Fla., died Jan. 18, 2020, in Florida. Sommerfeld Chapel and Cremation Services, New Buffalo, 469-2333.
Donald Lester Grier, 87, of Bangor, died Jan. 17, 2020, at home. Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, 427-7551.
David Houser, 96, of Benton Harbor, died Jan. 20, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Maryann Houser, 88, of Benton Harbor, died Jan. 19, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Scott A. Kerns, 60, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of Baroda, died Jan. 17, 2020, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Ronald McKenzie, 83, of Kalamazoo died Jan. 18, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Avondre Jordell Sanders, 1, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 5, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Sally Jo Westlake, 83, of Eau Claire, died Jan. 20, 2020, at home. Heritage Chapel & Cremation Services, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.
Lois B. Wilson, 91, of Niles, died Jan. 17, 2020, at West Woods of Niles. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Elsie Mildred (Horak) Zabel, 86, of Three Oaks died Jan. 17, 2020, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Glenn Zerler, 82, died Jan. 18, 2020. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.