Verlyn Cowgill, 83, of Coloma died Jan. 18, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.

Samuel Gonzales, 17, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 15, 2021. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.