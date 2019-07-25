Teéla D. Eddie, 26, of Wisconsin, formerly of Benton Harbor died July 6, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Valerie L. Farrell, 60, of Berrien Springs died July 22, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Lettie E. (Christian) Flowers, 98, of Stevensville died July 22, 2019, at West Woods of Bridgman. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Emil J. Gallay, 73, of Richland, Mich., died July 22, 2019, in Richland. McCowen & Secord Family Funeral Home, Plainwell, Mich., 685-5881.
Mary E. Hall, 89, of Berrien Springs died July 24, 2019, at home. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Twilia Jewett, 97, of Mattawan died July 21, 2019, in Mattawan. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, Paw Paw, 375-2900.
Donald R. Taylor, 53, of Benton Harbor died July 15, 2019. Family Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 925-9761.