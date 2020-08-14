Margarete Hahn, 82, of St. Joseph died Aug. 10, 2020, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Charles John Kotaska Jr., 72, of LaPorte, formerly of New Buffalo died Aug. 11, 2020, at Golden LivingCenter-Fountainview Terrace, LaPorte. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Felix L. Leonarduzzi, 88, of Iron River, Mich., died Aug. 9, 2020. Jacobs Funeral Home, Iron RIver, Mich.
Hedwig (Hedy) Anneliese Liebich, 99, of St. Joseph died Aug. 4, 2020, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
James M. Ray, 78, of Bridgman died Aug. 7, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Michael Simpson Jr., of Kalamazoo died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home in Kalamazoo. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Thomas VanNiel, 79, of Watervliet died July 29, 2020, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.