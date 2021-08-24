Enrique Aguirre, 22, of Dowagiac died Aug. 23, 2021. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.

Loren C. Essig, 74, of Bridgman died Aug. 21, 2021 at Northwest Health La Porte Hospital, La Porte, Ind. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.