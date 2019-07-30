Raymond Bonkowski, 74, of South Haven died July 26, 2019, at Bronson South Haven Hospital. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Beverly J. Bunton, 80, of Benton Harbor died July 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Denny B. Nickell, 76, of Benton Harbor died July 27, 2019, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Pamela A. Sanicki, 72, of Coloma died July 18, 2019, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Marian Strand, 81, of Coloma died July 26, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Rickey Strand, 62, of Watervliet died July 26, 2019, at home. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.