Thomas P. Driscoll, 61, of Mishawaka, Ind., died Sept. 19, 2019, at home. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, Ind., (574) 255-1474.
Marilyn King, 86, of Niles died Sept. 19, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Stephen E. Mitchell, 71, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 17, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
John R. “Roger” Thomas, 71, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 29, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.