Arnold H. Arndt, 81, of St. Joseph died Nov. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Gordon D. Blackmer, 96, of Stevensville died Nov. 4, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Jimmey Bolin, 64, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 2, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Jamie S. Clark, 49, of Niles died Nov. 4, 2019, in Buchanan. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Barbara J. Greenlee, 75, of Stevensville died Nov. 1, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Anne “Annie” R. Jordan, 87, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 3, 2019, at Fountain View Golden Living Center, Mishawaka, Ind. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Dawn M. Pierce, 37, of Lawrence died Oct. 29, 2019, at home. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Phyllis M. Pollitt, 86, of Lakeside died Nov. 2, 2019, at home. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Kuscuita F. Rapp, 84, of Hartford died Nov. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Mary L. Wilburn, 49, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 4, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.