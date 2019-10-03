Clara Herman Bonham, 87, died Sept. 30, 2019, at West Woods of Niles. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.
Marilyn J. Dry, 90, of Berrien Springs died Oct. 1, 2019, at Royalton Manor, St. Joseph. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Peter P. Genovese, 80, formerly of Benton Harbor died Sept. 28, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Blackburn-Curry Funeral Home. Macclenny, Fla., (904) 259-2806.
Timothy S. Kirk, 37, of Vandalia died Oct. 1, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Niles, 683-1155.
Phillip H. Leonard, 71, formerly of Covert died Sept. 27, 2019, at Golden Orchards Assisted Living in Fennville. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Janet L. McLauchlin LaCombe, 81, of Kouts, Ind., formerly of Berrien Springs died Sept. 30, 2019, at home. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
Paul H. Straub, 90, of Sister Lakes died Oct. 1, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.