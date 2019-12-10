Evelyn Ann Berndt, 96, of Baroda died Dec. 8, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Elma Hudson, 92, of Benton Harbor died Dec. 5, 2019, at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Cleo L. Postelli, 100, of St. Joseph died Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Mattie Eva (Thompson) Roddy, 74, of Orlando, Fla., former area resident died Dec. 3, 2019. Baldwin Brothers, Port Orange, Fla., (386) 333-9017.
Charles E. “Chuck” Rough, 88, of Berrien Springs died Dec. 2, 2019, at Grand Emerald Place, South Bend, Ind. Elkhart Cremation Services, Elkhart, Ind., (574) 389-8828.
Kenneth F. Umphrey, 86, of Sylvania, Ohio, former area resident died Dec. 6, 2019, at home. Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, (419) 882-2033.