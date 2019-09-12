Debra J. (Debbie) Ethridge, 62, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 9, 2019. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Steven S. Henderson, 73, of South Haven died Sept. 10, 2019, at home. Filbrandt Family Funeral Home, South Haven, 637-0333.
Thomas G. LaFayette Jr., 63, of Arizona, formerly of Benton Harbor died Aug. 2, 2019. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Robin K. (Goetz) Wharton, 58, of Ithaca, N.Y., formerly of Stevensville, died Sept. 11, 2019. Lansing Funeral Home, Lansing, N.Y., (607) 533-8600.