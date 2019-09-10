Otto D. Dahn, 75, of St. Joseph died Sept. 6, 2019, at The Willows in St. Joseph. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Siegfried Herrmann, 82, of St. Joseph died Sept. 9, 2019. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
William King, 76, of Benton Township died Sept. 5, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Kenneth R. Ray, 49, of Niles died Sept. 8, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Onnolee J. Van Husan, 89, of Dowagiac died Sept. 6, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.