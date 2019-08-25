Harold M. Grabemeyer, 67, of Dowagiac died Aug. 22, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Gladys “Lucille” Melville, 94, of Marcellus died Aug. 22, 2019. Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, Marcellus, 646-2144.
Ronald J. “Jim” Smith, 77, former area resident died Aug. 18, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Richmond Cremation, Richmond, (804) 716-7294.
James C. Ticknor, 68, of Ann Arbor and Jackson, Mich., formerly of St. Joseph died Aug. 12, 2019, in Jackson. Affordable Memorial Services, Jackson, (517) 998-3023.
Jeff Wendt, 69, of St. Joseph died Aug. 15, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.