Barbara Fryer, 76, of Benton Harbor died July 25, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Leon Elizabeth “Betty” O’Malley, 86, of Benton Harbor died July 27, 2021, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Charlotte Pompey, 79, of Niles died July 29, 2021. Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Kenton Smallwood, 69, of Niles died July 25, 2021. Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, Niles, 683-3000.