Bill Bloom, 87, of Berrien Center died Nov. 9, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Heritage Chapel and Cremation Services, Berrien Springs, 471-2700.
Ervin H. Brooks, 84, of Stevensville died Nov. 10, 2019, at home. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Eleanore Fish, 90, of Watervliet died Nov. 10, 2019. Hutchins Funeral Home, Watervliet, 463-3811.
Everette L. Gaston Sr., 68, of Benton Harbor died Nov. 9, 2019, at home. Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, 461-4241.
Gloria J. (Lambrecht) Kendzior, 77, of Hartford died Nov. 9, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440.
Robert McLalin, 67, of Niles died Nov. 9, 2019. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Pheeney, 93, of St. Joseph died Nov. 8, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Craig A. Rochau, 70, of St. Joseph died Oct. 25, 2019, at his home in Bonita Springs, Fla. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Brian W. Simpson, 60, of Hartford died Nov. 10, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
June Yeske, 95, of St. Joseph died Nov. 9, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.