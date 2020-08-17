Sandra “Bare” Stover Barefield 77, died Aug. 13, 2020. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Marisue Hojnacki, 69, of Three Oaks died Aug. 13, 2020. Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, 756-3831.
Pamela G. Kiser, 53, of Watervliet died Aug. 13, 2020. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.
Lewis D. Moffitt, 95, of Benton Harbor died Aug. 14, 2020 at home. Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor, 927-3181.
Trudy Vernita Nesbitt, 62, of New Buffalo died Aug. 14, 2020. Pobocik Chapel, Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, 756-3831.
Edward Pastryk, 90, of Niles died Aug. 14, 2020. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155
Helen Sherwood, 96, of Niles, formerly of Berrien Springs, died Aug. 15, 2020. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.
George Yancer, 89, of Buchanan died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Allred Funeral Home, Berrien Springs, 471-3729.