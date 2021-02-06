Stella Gladys Brunke, 93, of Bridgman died Feb. 5, 2021, at Woodland Terrace, Bridgman. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.

Duane Earl Goodenough, 86, of Galien died Feb. 4, 2021, at home. Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, 695-2363.