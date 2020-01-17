James D. “Jim” Bentz, 66, of South Bend, Ind., died Jan. 14, 2020. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Richard LaMar, 92, formerly of South Bend, Ind., died Jan. 7, 2020, in Springdale, Ark. Nelson Funeral Service, Berryville, Ark., (870) 423-2170.
Ruth LaMar, 90, formerly of South Bend, Ind., died Jan. 9, 2020, in Rogers, Ark. Nelson Funeral Service, Berryville, Ark., (870) 423-2170.
Richard B. Lewan, 87, of Three Oaks died Jan. 14, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Benton Harbor, 926-9440
Kathy L. (Wennerberg) Maxson, 65, of St. Joseph died Jan. 2, 2020, in St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Robert M. “Bob” Narregan, 74, of Decatur died Jan. 13, 2020, at home. Newell Chapel, Decatur, 423-2561.