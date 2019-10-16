James Chevrette, 68, of Benton Harbor died Oct. 12, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Ronald J. Fietze, 83, of Lexington, Mass., formerly of Benton Harbor died Oct. 12, 2019, at Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, Mass. Joyce Funeral Home, Waltham, Mass., (781) 894-2895.
Richard M. Ginger, 84, of Hartford died Oct. 14, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland, St. Joseph. Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, 621-4101.
Amanda “Amy” (Cassidy) Kloepfer, 34, of Michigamme, Mich., formerly of Bridgman died Oct. 14, 2019, at home. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.
Mary A. Wyse, 84, former area resident, died Oct. 14, 2019. Murphy Funeral Home, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, (440) 247-3400.
Donald “Don” P. Ziemke Sr., 94, of Mecosta, Mich., former area resident died Oct. 12, 2019, at home. Janowicz Family Funeral Home, Remus, Mich., (989) 967-3464.