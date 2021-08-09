Aaron G. Alderman, 40, of Mesa, Ariz., and Scottsville, Ky, died July 19, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. Cremation Center of Arizona, Phoenix, 602-358-8494.

Diane Backus, 69, of Niles died Aug. 9, 2021, at home. Brown Funeral Home, Niles, 683-1155.