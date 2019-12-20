Joan Clift, 90, of Dowagiac died Dec. 17, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Daryl Mundt, 78, of Austin, Texas, formerly of St. Joseph died Dec. 14, 2019. Heart of Texas Cremation & Burial Service, Austin, (512) 243-7277.
Rosellen O. Wessendorf, 74, of Dowagiac died Dec. 18, 2019. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.
Jerry L. Wilson, 80, of Dowagiac died Dec. 18, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Clark Chapel and Cremation Services, Dowagiac, 782-2135.