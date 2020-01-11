Joseph G. Adams, 74, of Fishers, Ind., formerly of Sister Lakes died Jan. 6, 2020 at home. Shirley Brothers Mortuaries & Crematory, Indianapolis, (317) 841-7878.
Bertha G. Amtower, 90, of Sister Lakes, formerly of Homewood, Ill., died Dec. 30, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, Ill. Illiana Cremation Society, Danville, Ill., (800) 618-4593.
Debra Fleming, 58, of South Bend, Ind., died Jan. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Niles, 683-1155.
Mary E. Hicks, 77, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 9, 2020, at her residence. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Ronald C. Jackson, 68, of Grand Junction died Jan. 9, 2020, at home. Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, 427-7551.
Sally J. (Vos) Kibler, 60, of Holland, Mich., died Jan. 4, 2020. Dykstra Funeral Home, Holland, (616) 392-2348.
Frederick M. Nearanz, 78, of Muskegon, Mich., died Jan. 5, 2020. Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Norton Shores, Mich., (231) 726-5210.
Frank Small, 74, of Stevensville died Jan. 7, 2020, at Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids. Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Coloma, 468-6000.