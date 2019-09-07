Ryan J. “Ryno” Price, 42, of Eau Claire died Sept. 3, 2019, at home. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Werner Riedel, 89, of St. Joseph died Sept. 6, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Chris Ruppel, 97, of St. Joseph died Sept. 5, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville. Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, St. Joseph, 556-9450.
Donald E. Zacha, 82, of Mount Vernon, Ill., died Sept. 2, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, Bridgman, 465-3239.