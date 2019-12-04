Deborah Kay Glaske
Deborah Kay Glaske, 69, of Sawyer passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Stevensville.
The family will be remembering her privately. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society – Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter, 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Deborah was born Monday, April 24, 1950, in Benton Harbor, the daughter of the late Paul William and Elisabeth (Kiel) Steuer. Deborah was a 1968 graduate of Lakeshore High School. On May 29, 1970, she married Robert James Glaske, who preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2011. Deborah was well-known for her love and nurturing of any canine who passed her way. Deborah was a member of the New Troy American Legion Women Auxiliary Post 518.
Deborah is survived by her sister, Lynette (Donald) Rogel; and a nephew.
Deborah was also preceded in death by her brother, Brian Steuer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.