Deborah Lynne Pierce
Deborah Lynne Pierce, 57, passed Friday, June 14, 2019. Deborah passed away unexpectedly at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, while also battling numerous illnesses for many years.
Deborah was born Dec. 30, 1961, in Watervliet, to Gerald and Mary (Trowbridge) Goodrich. She graduated from Watervliet High school in 1980 and briefly attended Lake Michigan College. Deborah’s work that she most enjoyed was as an aide in the nursing home setting. Her fondness and love for helping others shined through her work and continued to do so even after becoming sick and unable to continue working.
Deborah is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Billy Pierce, of Covert; her son, Tyler Pierce of Covert; her mother, Mary Williams of South Haven; her stepmother, Myrtle Goodrich of Decatur; two sisters, Elizabeth Wood of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Lisa (Dale) Kissinger of Battle Creek, Mich., one brother, Brian Goodrich of Buchanan; numerous nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly and cherished as if they were her own children; and many cousins and aunts.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Goodrich; stepfather, Roosevelt Williams Sr.; and her older brother, John Harner.
With help from Duffield & Pastrick Funeral Home and Cremation, Deborah’s cremation has already taken place. The family will be holding a dinner in her memory at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at her home in Covert.
Deborah’s wisdom, light and love touched numerous individuals including family, friends and anyone she interacted with. She has been and will continue to be dearly missed every day.