Debra Barrows
Debra Kae Barrows, 64, entered into glory on Wednesday evening, Oct. 2, 2019 at Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Zion, Ill. She was born on March 15, 1955 in Benton Harbor, Mich., to Gerald R. and Beverly A. (McTague) Smith. Deb was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Michigan.
On Aug. 4, 1979 in Kettering, Ohio, Deb married Richard Barrows, who survives her. In addition to her loving husband of 40 years, Deb is survived by four daughters: Rebekah (James) Shoemaker of Tippecanoe, Ind., Aimee (Virgil) Wesco of South Bend, Ind., Kathleen (Logan) Reynolds of Niles, Mich., Carissa Barrows of South Bend; son, Jonathan Barrows of South Bend; seven grandchildren; her father, Gerald Smith of St. Joseph; and brothers, Greg Smith of St. Joseph, and Douglas (JoAnne) Smith of Hartford, Mich.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother; two unborn children; and one unborn grandchild.
Funeral services for Deb will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 4849 Ford Street, South Bend. Pastor Stephen Wesco will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m on. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Full obituary is at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.