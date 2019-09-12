Debra J. Ethridge
Debra J. (Debbie) Ethridge, 62, of Benton Harbor died Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Tarah (Greg) Schreckengaust of Benton Harbor; son, Josh (Brooke) Ethridge of Benton Harbor; grandchildren, Alexis, Aliyah, Alyssa, Kylie, Oliver and Marilyn; and great-grandson, Hunter.
Debbie was born to Barbara VanAntwerp on March 23, 1957, in Buchanan. She was raised by her grandmother, Jessie Phillips. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1975 and married Allen Ethridge in the same year. They were married 40 beautiful years. Debbie was a caregiver most of her life. Along with her husband, she owned and operated several assisted living facilities. After retirement, she worked as a nurses aid at Lakeland and managed a large thrift store. She was a caring and generous person, always serving God and serving others. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at Apostolic Tabernacle, 1881 Greenly Ave., Benton Harbor, with visitation with family at 11 a.m. There will be a dinner immediately following the service.