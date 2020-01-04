Debra Kay Wieczorek
Debra Kay Wieczorek, 60, of Sawyer passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at her home in the care of her family.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the American Legion, Wee-Chik Post 518, 4789 Weechik Road, New Troy. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Debbie was born on Sunday, Sept. 20, 1959, in Benton Harbor, the daughter of the late Vincent and Maxine (Harper) Sorrels. On May 22, 1980, she married Michael Wieczorek. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors and campfires, food and lighthouses – but most of all, Debbie loved life.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Michael; children, Kelly (Brett) Brown, Carrie (Bryan) Tomes, Kimberly (Skyler Nelson) Wieczorek and Lynette (Jeremy) Milliken; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Daniel Sorrels.
Debra was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Baggett.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.