Delbert Paul Hart, 77, of Benton Harbor, passed away in his residence on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, Mich.

Delbert was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Benton Harbor to the late Philip and Royce (Ringo) Hart. He was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School. Delbert owned and operated Plaza Citgo from about 1984 to 2004. He also was a union steward for the custodians and maintenance workers at the St. Joseph Public Schools from about 1978 to 2001.

Delbert is survived by his children: Michael (Susan) Hart of Coloma, Gregory Hart of Benton Harbor, Kenneth (Tammy) Myatt of Hagar Shore, Katherine Myatt of Buchanan and Mary (Arthur) Schadler of Stevensville; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Alfred (EJ) Hart; and sister, Phyllis Ward. Preceding Delbert in death is his wife, Elaine (Hanson) Hart, son, Carl Myatt, and sister, Jackie Selvedge.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sodus, Mich. Visitation precedes the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berrien County Cancer Service. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.