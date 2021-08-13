Delray Lloyd II, 27, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Benton Harbor, Mich., departed this joyful life on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, Mich.
A celebration of Delray's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 E. Main St., Benton Harbor, Mich., with the Rev. Maurice McAfee as funeral celebrate. Visitation for friends will take place, prior to service, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. Burial will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. Anyone wishing to sign Delray’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.