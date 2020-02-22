Dena Mary Blay-Stroba, 80, of Stevensville died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Dena was born in Detroit on June 16, 1939. The daughter of Clarence and Henrietta (Boekema) Blay, she was the first of five siblings. Dena was a passionate music lover and music major at Western Michigan University. In her younger years she was a music instructor and choir member at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was also a well-studied theologist, exploring not only her Catholic faith as a member of the Carmelite Order, but also many faiths from around the world. This led her to be a pioneering and integral member of the Interfaith Institute and Mothers Trust Mothers Place located in Fennville, Mich.