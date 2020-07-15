Denise Lynn (Rukes) Kantauskas, 55, of Stevensville passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home, in the care of her family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family on from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, Yeager Family Pet Shelter, 5400 Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085 or Berrien County Cancer Service, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Send flowers to the family, live stream of the service and online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.