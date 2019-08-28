Dennis Martin Ott
Dennis Martin Ott, 79, of Galien passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born on March 24, 1940, in St. Joseph to the late Lydia and Martin Ott. On Oct. 2, 1965, Dennis married Waneeta M. McCoy in Glendora. Dennis was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965 to 1969. As a farmer, he was a member of Michigan Farm Bureau. He loved his team of Belgian draft horses, Bud and Barney, and many others. He was an outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Waneeta; son, Andrew (Lisa) Ott; daughter, Ann (Leslie) Badgley; brother, David Ott; grandchildren, Alicia, Brandon, Bailey and Skiler; and great-grandchild, Veda.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lydia and Martin; and brother, Jimmy Ott.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. The family would like to give a special thank you to his compassionate caregiver, Megan Kurzhal.