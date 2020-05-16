Destal Layne Pepple passed away at the age of 67 on Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Whitcomb Senior Living Community.
Destal was born on Aug. 9, 1952, in Kennett, Mo., to Charles and Marjorie Pepple. Destal worked for Pearson Construction and Michigan Carpenters Union until he retired in 2008. He had five children: Racheal, Amy, Destal Jr., Brandon and Jenna; and siblings: Joe Sr., Terry, Daphna, Shirley and Vickie. Destal was a wonderful friend, family member and person. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, hunting, fishing on Lake Michigan and watching his grandchildren grow up and play sports. Destal was a very generous man and he was always willing to help anyone and everyone. His family remembers him most from his goofy personality, caring nature and random visits.