DeVaun Cole
DeVaun Cole, 94, of Buchanan passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Buchanan Meadows.
He was born Sept. 14, 1925, in Bangor. On Jan. 11, 1959, he married Esther Albrecht in Buchanan. He was a teacher at Brandywine until his retirement, then he went to help his wife in the library at Brandywine Elementary. He loved to farm and to travel the world with his wife.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Buchanan. Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.