Diana Lee (Ferguson) McMaster died July 25, 2020, in Michigan, the state where she was born on Feb. 8, 1936.
She met and married her husband, Loran B. McMaster Jr., in the Canal Zone in Panama. After getting married in May of 1954, they moved several times before settling in Romney, Ind., where they lived for almost 60 years. They raised their three children there and made many close friends. Diana loved reading, quilting, nature, genealogy and spending time with her family. She loved country music and was a huge Elvis Presley fan, attending several of his concerts, including his very last one.