On Feb. 18, 2021, Diane Evangeline Mummaw took the hand of her late husband, William, and joined him in eternal peace. A well-earned rest and eternity with him, free of the constraints of earthly burdens, her family takes solace in the rejoining of this imitable pair. Though the loss of her physical presence is heartbreaking, the knowledge that those two are able to once again stroll hand-in-hand is a comfort.
Diane was a woman who knew what she wanted, and was determined to achieve it. Courageous when needed, compassionate when it counted, Diane’s light illuminated every darkened corner she encountered. As a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she always made time to ensure you felt important, felt seen, felt cherished. She spent every day of her life loving those around her, and never let that affection stop at her front door. Cousins, neighbors, friends, everyone who was lucky enough to cross into her path was awash in boundless adoration. Her infectious optimism enveloped even the harshest situations and brought a feeling of endless possibilities to each moment. An embodiment of the “do no harm, but take no guff” mentality, she always saw a path forward and seized it, prepared to take the wheel (and never relinquish it, since she was the best driver anyway) to forge new roads.